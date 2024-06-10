Live
Deputy CM holds meet on issues in Madhira
Khammam: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Sunday said that officials and local leaders should work together to make Madhira municipality a model in development. He held a review meeting with the officials and all-party leaders on the measures to be taken for the development of Madhira municipality.
The Deputy CM said Madhira town has a bright future and warned those obstructing its development. He said that there is a need to focus on good governance to facilitate development of the town and welfare of people. He recalled that after the Congress came to power, Rs.128 crore funds were released for underground drainage works in the municipality. He asked the officials to speed up the tenders process. He wished that the town progresses well in the fields of education, medicine, sanitation, drinking water and electricity.
The minister announced that he would review the performance of officials every month. Those who do not work hard and honestly should be prepared to move out. He told the officials to install GPS and biometric attendance system for the employees.
Municipal chairman, councilors, presidents and secretaries of various parties gave suggestions for the
development of Madhira town. Later Bhatti went around the town and interacted with people.