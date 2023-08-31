Development possible with only BRS: Srinivas Goud

Mahbubnagar: Many BJP leaders from Hanwada mandal into BRS fold in presence of Excise Minister Srinivas Goud here on Wednesday. The Excise Minister welcomed the BJP leaders into BRS fold.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stress that the real development is possible only with BRS party and no other parties like BJP and Congress will do any good for the people of Telangana as they are puppets in the hands of central party leadership and to take any decision.

He added the national parties’ leaders will have to take permission from the headquarters in Delhi. He expressed confidence that BRS will again win all 14 constituencies in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district in the upcoming Assembly elections.

Hanwada mandal Ibrahimbad MPTC, BJP mandal Mahila Morcha president Kotha Lakshmamma, BJP mandal treasurer Anjil Reddy joined the ruling BRS party in the presence of the Excise Minister. The Minister welcomed them into the party by offering them with party scarves.

The Minister said that seeing the development in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR, leaders from BJP and Congress parties are joining the ruling BRS party on a large scale.

He said that the BRS government is working with two eyes, development on one hand and welfare on the other. He said that the BJP leaders know that they mislead the voters during the elections by inciting in the name of caste and religion. He said that it is certain that the opposition’s party members will lose their in the upcoming Assembly elections.