Even death could not separate these 70 decades couple’s bond

Khammam: A couple who shared a bond of love for over seven decades passed away on the same day within hours. The death of an elderly couple within hours of the same day filled Chandrupatla village of Khammam district with sadness.



Village centenarian Rayala Yohanu (112) and his wife Rayala Marthamma (96) died on the same day. Marthamma, who was ill and was admitted to the hospital, passed out due to a heart attack. Yohanu breathed his last when he saw Marthamma's dead body when brought to home. The villagers were moved to tears seeing their bond that would not be broken even in death.

Yohanu and Marthammaladi from Chandrupatla village of Kallur mandal of Khammam district are special in their love marriage. Villagers said that this couple, who loved and then got married seventy years ago, have been together till now.

Children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, 50 people formed a big family. Yohanu, who is over a hundred years old, has recently been confined to his bed. Marthamma, who is close to 100 years old, was suffering from many health problems. Recently Marthamma was admitted to the hospital and she passed away while undergoing treatment. Unable to bear the death of his wife, Yohanu also breathed his last. The entire village came to the funeral of this couple and mourned.