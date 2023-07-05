Live
Famed Bhadradri shrine rolls out online booking for puja services
The temple will continue to sell puja tickets at counters also
Bhadrachalam: For the convenience of the devotees of Lord Rama, for the first time Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devasthanam has introduced the online ticket booking for the puja services at the shrine.
Launching the services at the shrine on Tuesday, Temple Executive Officer L Rama Devi said the online services are introduced for the convenient of the devotees of Lord Rama to attend pujas at the temple. She added that the temple will continue to sell puja tickets at counters also. According to her, the temple conducts 24 kinds of pujas every day.
She mentioned that the website also offers e-hundi services. According to her, the website bhadradritemple.telangana.gov.in is used by followers who are interested in receiving services.
