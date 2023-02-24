'Farmers ditched by BRS, aided by BJP'

The BJP's farmers wing, Kisan Morcha, celebrated 'Namo Kisan Samman Diwas' across the district grandly on Friday. The flagship programme of the BJP was launched to explain the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yogjana (PMKSNY) to the farmers.





Speaking at various programmes in the district. Kisan Morcha state president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy said that PMKSNY was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 24 2019 at Gorakhur in Uttar Pradesh. As part of this scheme, a total of Rs 6,000 each is credited directly to the bank accounts of an estimated 11 crore farmers in the country every year, in three installments of Rs 2,000 each.

Kondapalli expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceiving and implementing the scheme for the welfare and well-being of our 'Annadatas' (farmers). He said it showed how the BJP government was encouraging the farm sector which provides more than 75 per cent of the livelihoods in the country. He informed that as part of strengthening the agricultural sector, the PM continuously tried to provide financial support to farmers, in the wake of increase in the prices of chemicals and fertilizers in the international market. The Central government is trying to ensure that fertilisers such as Urea DAP are available to the farmers at affordable price. Alleging that the KCR government utterly failed to provide welfare to the farmers, he cited the example of the government failure to provide uninterrupted power to farmers. He said the farmers' dreams would be fulfilled with the double-engine government led by the BJP after the people elect the BJP to power in the state.

Kondapalli visited Ramidicherla, Errupalem and other villages in the district and interacted with farmers. He said they were happy with the Central government assistance in these times of crisis. Leaders of the party Chava Kiran, M Srinivas Rao, Nageswara Rao, and a number of farmers from various villages participated in the programme.



