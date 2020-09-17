Farmers hail new Revenue Act, all praise for CM KCR

Khammam: Expressing happiness on the introduction of new Revenue Act in the State, as many as 350 farmers took out a huge tractor rally in Vemsoor mandal on Thursday. Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah led the rally.



Earlier, farmers performed milk bath to the portrait of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Farmers of Murlapadu, Moddulagudem, Kallurugudem, Kuncheparti and other villages of Vemsoor mandal participated in the rally.

MLA Veeraiah stated all the famers are welcoming the new Revenue Act. Chief Minister KCR always thinks about farmers welfare and their development, hence he had introduced Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima schemes and providing round-the-clock power supply to farmers, he added.

'TS is the only State in which several welfare schemes for farmers were introduced.' The MLA conveyed special thanks to KCR on behalf of the farmers of the district for implementing new Revenue Act.