Farmers in dire straits, govt not bothered: MP

Khammam: MP Rajya Sabha member Vaddiraju Ravichandra observed on Sunday that during the 10-year rule of Telangana’s first Chief Minister Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, ponds, streams and bends were brimming with water. Though drought conditions are turning grave, the present Congress regime is not going to the rescue of the farming community, he rued. He lauded the services of KCR government to the farmers in particular and to the state in general.

Speaking to the media here, Ravichandra pointed to the gravity of the situation, stating that he had never seen Paleru reservoir dry up in the past. As a result, crop fields in Nelakondapally had dried up due to lack of irrigation. He said dry conditions had been prevalent since the ascent of Congress to the power in the state. Water bodies were almost dried up under the Revanth Reddy government during its 100-day rule. Yet, no official or leader from the ruling party enquired with the farmers about their plight and took any measures to alleviate their sufferings, he criticised.

He said that if people were happy with plenty of electricity, cultivation and drinking water, now they are facing dire situations in the Congress regime.

The BRS MP demanded that the government to pay a compensation of Rs 25,000 per acre to the farmers who are staring at loss of crops and severe losses as a result. He exuded confidence that BRS MP candidate Nama Nageswara Rao, who fought tirelessly inside and outside Lok Sabha for the achievement of Telangana statehood and heard the voice of the people, would be elected with a huge majority by the people in the upcoming general elections.