Farmers suffering in BRS rule: BJP

Palair (Khammam): Odisha state Brahmagiri MLA LB Mahapatro on Wednesday came down heavily on the BRS government. As part of BJP Pravas Yojana programme, Mahapatra visited Khammam rural mandal and participated in party programmes and interacted with leaders and workers in Palair assembly segment.

He was accompanied by Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy. Pravas Yojana programme is being conducted for the last four days. Mahapatro said the Modi-led central government had been undertaking mega infrastructure projects such as national highways for the last nine years.

Flaying the BRS rule in the State, Mahapatro criticised CM KCR was hindering Central schemes, thereby depriving the Telangana people of many benefits that accrue under the schemes.

He expressed concern that the farmers were reeling under hardships, but the KCR government was not bothered to provide them any succor. He particularly slammed CM KCR for not implementing Fasal Bima Yojana in Telangana.