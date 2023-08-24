Live
- Vijayawada: Chandrayaan-3 an invaluable milestone
- AP Chambers appeals to CS to withdraw life tax on EVs
- Tanguturi sacrificed everything for people
- Bengaluru Police arrested Sri Lanka's most wanted criminals and accomplice
- Rajamahendravaram: Special roads to prevent traffic problems on Ratnagiri Hill
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today surges, check the rates on August 24, 2023
- Telangana became a graveyard in BRS party’s rule: Revanth Reddy
- Opposition cannot fulfill promises, only BRS can give declarations
- Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Will Sayanna’s goodwill help Nandita?
- Meer Foundation expresses solidarity with Pragya as she fights for bank a/c
Just In
Farmers suffering in BRS rule: BJP
Palair (Khammam): Odisha state Brahmagiri MLA LB Mahapatro on Wednesday came down heavily on the BRS government. As part of BJP Pravas Yojana...
Palair (Khammam): Odisha state Brahmagiri MLA LB Mahapatro on Wednesday came down heavily on the BRS government. As part of BJP Pravas Yojana programme, Mahapatra visited Khammam rural mandal and participated in party programmes and interacted with leaders and workers in Palair assembly segment.
He was accompanied by Kisan Morcha State president Kondapalli Sridhar Reddy. Pravas Yojana programme is being conducted for the last four days. Mahapatro said the Modi-led central government had been undertaking mega infrastructure projects such as national highways for the last nine years.
Flaying the BRS rule in the State, Mahapatro criticised CM KCR was hindering Central schemes, thereby depriving the Telangana people of many benefits that accrue under the schemes.
He expressed concern that the farmers were reeling under hardships, but the KCR government was not bothered to provide them any succor. He particularly slammed CM KCR for not implementing Fasal Bima Yojana in Telangana.