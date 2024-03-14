  • Menu
Former CM KCR blessed to newly wedding couple
Khammam: The newly wedded couple was blessed by the former Chief Minister, BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday.

Khammam district BRS leader RJC group of Institutions chairman, SBIT Engineering College Chairman , former AMC chairman Gundala Krishna ( RJC Krishna )Krishna daughter Dr Dhatri who recently married to Sri Chaitanya. On Wednesday they went to former CM KCR’s house to seek blessings. He congratulated the new couple and blessed them. He presented silk clothes to the new couple.

Later they went to MLC Kavitha house and extended greetings to her on birthday. They were blessed by the MLC.

