Gadwal: Health officials seize clinic

Gadwal: A private hospital, Sri Venkateswara Clinic, located near the new bus-stand in Aiza municipality, was seized on Tuesday by the department officials after DMHO Dr Sashikala, along with her team, made a sudden inspection. The action follows information from unknown sources that unqualified doctors are treating patients.

Dr. Sashikala stated that a notice will be served to the clinic; if it does not give a proper answer severer action will be taken against them.

Deputy DMHO Dr Siddappa, mass media in-charge Madhusudan Reddy, MPHEO Obuleswaraiah, pharmacist Amrita Raju and other officials took part in the raid on the clinic.