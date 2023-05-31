Live
Gadwal: Health officials seize clinic
Gadwal: A private hospital, Sri Venkateswara Clinic, located near the new bus-stand in Aiza municipality, was seized on Tuesday by the department officials after DMHO Dr Sashikala, along with her team, made a sudden inspection. The action follows information from unknown sources that unqualified doctors are treating patients.
Dr. Sashikala stated that a notice will be served to the clinic; if it does not give a proper answer severer action will be taken against them.
Deputy DMHO Dr Siddappa, mass media in-charge Madhusudan Reddy, MPHEO Obuleswaraiah, pharmacist Amrita Raju and other officials took part in the raid on the clinic.
