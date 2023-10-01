Gadwal: Shunt out ‘most corrupt’ commissioner, civic leaders demand

Gadwal : Demanding shunting out the municipal commissioner Golkonda Narsayya, Ieeja Municipality leaders have asked Alampur MLA VM Abraham to choose either corrupt officer or the poor people.

In a press note released on Saturday, Ieeja Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna, vice Chairman Mala Narshimhulu and other 8 Councillors alleged that Municipal Commissioner is the most corrupt officer the people have ever seen. They added that the officer never does any official work without any benefits.

The leaders listed out the corrupt practices of the municipal commissioner. According to them, the officer has set rates for every official work. He charges Rs 15,000 for the new house number. He takes Rs 30,000 to 100,000 for giving house number in vacant plots.

According to them, the officer recently gave house sight permission in the assigned land in survey no 936 without documents. The contractors who have completed the municipal works are harassed by the commissioner who seeks commission for the sanction of their bills. He allocates works to only those contractors who pay the bribe, they alleged.

Placing all the above mentioned facts, 14 members of the council along with the Chairman and vice Chairman had submitted a petition to MLA to transfer the corrupt commissioner.

Further, on December 21, 2022, the general body meeting approved the resolution by majority of the council members to transfer the municipal commissioner in the presence of the MLA VM Abraham. The council members urged the MLA again and again to transfer him but in vain.

Now, the entire council is requesting MLA to think about the corrupt Municipal Commissioner Golkonda Narsayya to stop his illegal activities. As the elections are getting near so keep it in mind about the party and 20,000 voters and take decision. They urged the MLA Abraham to choose either poor people or the corrupt commissioner who does not care for the rules and regulations and collects illegal money from the poor people.

The Municipal Chairman Chinna Devanna, vice chairman Mala Narshimhulu, Jilekha Begum 2nd ward, Bhagya Lakshmi 7th ward, Sarala Pavan 8th Ward, T Suvarna Anjaneyulu 1st ward, Yerukali Venkatesh 13th Ward, U Shasi Kala 17th Ward, U Vijaya Lakshmi 11th Ward, M Hussain Bi 20th Ward, K Sri Ram 5th Ward councillors were among the leaders who demanded to transfer the municipal commissioner.