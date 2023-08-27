Nalgonda: Former minister and MP Komati Reddy Venkat Reddy said that BRS was twice elected to power as people thought it brought statehood, but the state was ruined on all fronts in the past nine years. He urged the people to give a chance to Congress which gave Telangana.

On Saturday, a number of leaders of BRS and BJP from Velagupalli gram panchayat joined the Congress party in the presence of Komati Reddy. Speaking on this occasion, he said that in the last election, BRS won the Nalgonda seat by concocting lies, promising all-round progress of Nalgonda. But it could not keep the promise. He pointed out that whatever growth that was visible in Nalgonda was brought about by the Congress governments. He rued that not a single house was built in villages during the BRS regime, and several farmers did not even get Rythu Bandhu.

Komatireddy cautioned the people that CM KCR would cut more schemes if he came again to power in the State. As against KCR’s claim of providing 24-hour electricity, the sub-stations records prove the farmers were getting power supply for only eight-and-a-half hours. The Congress built huge project such as Nagarjuna Sagar and AMRP in the district, but the BRS had not even built canals during its two terms. SLBC tunnel and Udaya Samudram projects were instead put on hold. He said that 200 Indiramma houses were built in Velagupalli under the Congress rule, but the KCR government did not build even a single house in the villages in the entire district. The government did not care for the villages claimed to be adopted by it in Nalgonda constituency. As such, the BRS leaders had lost their right to seek votes in Nalgonda constituency. KCR built 25,000 houses in his Gajwel but neglected the housing in Nalgonda.

Komatireddy said he had been offering his help to the people beyond politics and if were in in power, he could render more services to the people. He said as a star manager he had the responsibility to win 15 to 20 seats. He said that if the Congress came to power, there would be a loan waiver of Rs 2 lakh for the farmers. He promised that he would ensure that the Congress ticket for Nakrekal Assembly Constituency would go to a person enjoying the support of party workers. Indirectly pointing to Vemula Veeresham, he said there was no need to give a ticket to those who quit BRS and joined the Congress.