Give one chance to me: Rani Rudrama Reddy

Khammam: Yuva Telangana Party (YTP) candidate for Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency election, Rani Rudrama Reddy said, "It is the right time for the voted graduates to question the TRS government."

She conducted a chit chat programme with the walkers and graduates on Wednesday morning at Sardar Patel Stadium and Lakkaram tank bund in Khammam. She urged them to give one chance to her to question the government on various issues of the graduates. She informed the she has covered all the three districts so far and continuing to meet graduate voters.

Explaining about the various issues met by the graduates, she explained how the TRS government had cheated them and criticised that the government had failed to solve the issues of jobless and neglected self-employment schemes.

Rudrama said the TRS government at State and the BJP government at Centre made several promises to youth before the elections but ignored them later. She said both the BJP and TRS have no right to ask votes in these elections and YTP is the only party that always questions TRS and BJP governments on all issues. Graduates must think before casting their vote and give first priority vote to her as the woman candidate, she added.

The YTP candidate had promised to give priority to fight for filling vacant posts, employment policy, and conduct training programmes for rural jobless people including hostel facilities in the town and fight for loans of jobless people.