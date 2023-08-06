  • Menu
GMR airports chairman offers prayers at Bhadradri temple

GMR Airports Chairman GBS Raju along with family members visiting Lord Ram temple Bhadrachalam on Saturday.
GMR Airports Chairman GBS Raju along with family members visiting Lord Ram temple Bhadrachalam on Saturday.

Bhadrachalam: GMR Airports chairman GBS Raju along with his family members visited Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devastanam (Lord Rama temple) on...

Bhadrachalam: GMR Airports chairman GBS Raju along with his family members visited Sree Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Devastanam (Lord Rama temple) on Saturday.

He received grand welcome from the temple officials.

He along with family members performed special pujas in the temple and was blessed by the priests. Later they participated in the Nithya Kalayanam programme conducted on the temple premises.

The temple officials requested to him on setup Galvalume sheets in madaveedhilu.

He accepted the same and asked to send the proposals. Temple EO L Rama Devi, AEO Bhavani Ramakrishna and superintendent Sai Baba were present.

