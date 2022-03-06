Govt main priority is to safeguard women, says Minister Puvvada

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday informed that the only TRS government is giving top importance to women welfare.

Speaking to media people in his camp office, he said that as per the directions of IT Minister and working President of TRS party KT Rama Rao, every women in the party should participate in Manila Bandhu celebrations which will be held from 6th to 8th in the district.

He said that the Telangna RTC is providing special security for women in the buses. He reminded that the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the peoples "Atmabandhuvu". He stated that Telangana is the only State that is implementing various welfrare schemes for the people,

He added that CM KCR is also providing financial aid to poor women under the Kalayana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak and single women pension programme.

He further added that Telangana is the only State that is providing medical kits to every maternity poor women in the hospitals and stated that the deliveries raised in all the government hospitals after the introduction of the scheme. He informed that around 1,32,504 single women pensions were given so far in the State.

Mana Ooru-Mana Badi scheme is providing all the facilities in every government schools like the corporate schools for the education of the children, he said.

He interacted with the Dalit Bandhu beneficiaries in the Erlapudi village.

Ajay also explained the aim of the scheme and interacted 100 members of the beneficiaries. He said that the scheme is provided to 100 members in every constituency.

He also took part in Palabhishekam to portrait of CM KCR along with beneficiaries on the occasion.