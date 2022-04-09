Govt schools will be developed on par with corporate schools: Min Puvvada

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Saturday stated that the state government is moving towards developing the government schools on par with the corporate schools under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. On Saturday, the Minister launched Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme in several government schools in Khammam.

Speaking on the occasion, Puvvada said that the government in planning to rope in the former students and people to run the government schools and develop it on par with corporate schools. He also said that the government is working to provide all facilities in tuning the government schools into English medium. He reminded that the TRS government has sanctioned more funds to develop the Education and Health departments in the State. He assured that the parents can soon send their kids to English medium government schools.



He explained that the prestigious programme by CM KCR's Mana Ooru-Mana Badi include developing of water facility, sanitation and repairing of toilets, supply of power, providing furniture, painting of walls and classrooms, Providing green boards, setting up of compound walls, dining hall, providing digital classes and other facilities to the government schools.

He informed that Enlglish Medius will be introduced in all the government schools across the state from next academic year. He said that the government has spent Rs 7,289 crores for the development of government schools. He added that in fisrt phase, 9,123 schools were developed with 12 facilities and the government has sanctioned Rs 3,497 crores for the same. He added that in first phase 426 schools from Khammam were selected for the developemtn under Mana Ooru-Mana Badi programme. He further added those 326 schools and 44,741 students in villages and 62 schools and 58, 785 students will get benefitted under the programme.