Graduate MLC elections peaceful in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: The polling for Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates MLC election passed off peacefully on Sunday and no untoward incidents were

reported.

The polling, which began on a slow note, picked momentum by afternoon. By 10 am, 7.11 and 7.26 per cent voting was reported in Khammam and Kothagudem districts respectively and by 12 noon it was 20.23 and 24.58 in both the districts.

By 4 pm, around 65.89 per cent polling was reported in Khammam and polling continued after 4 pm to allow those in queue lines to cast their vote, the officials said. The voting percentage of Kothagudem was not available.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who cast his vote at SSRJ College in Khammam, said TRS nominee Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was going to win the election. He expressed satisfaction at the arrangements made by the district administration and police.

Graduate voters appreciated that the officers set up strict arrangements in the district.