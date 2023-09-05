Live
Gutha Sukender Reddy alleges vile designs by Congress
Highlights
Nalgonda: Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Monday said that those who looted Telangana in the united state were again conspiring to ruin the state and halt its progress.
He alleged a big conspiracy following the claims of KVP Ramachandra Rao that he was from Telangana at the launch of a book by Congress party, ‘Rythe Raju.’ He said the people of Telangana had not yet forgotten that the KVP had conspired to prevent the formation of Telangana.
He stated that Y S Sharmila was indulging in conspiracies for political supremacy and for looting Telangana, as her politics was not working in Andhra. People and farmers were 100% happier in CM KCR’s rule than during YSR rule that Sharmila was talking about, he added.
