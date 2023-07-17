Hans celebrates 12th anniversary at Lord Rama temple

Khammam: The Hans India celebrated its 12th anniversary at Lord Rama temple in Bhadrachalam on Sunday. After special pujas in the main temple on the occasion, the priests blessed the management and congratulated the Hans team.

Later, the vedapandits and chief priests, along with Executive Officer L Rama Devi unveiled the The Hans India 12th anniversary edition on the temple premises.

On the occasion, the EO congratulated the management and staff, saying they were rendering a great service for the development of society, highlighting all pertinent issues as well as regular developments. She said the greatness of the newspaper was that it had been publishing the articles in easy and lucid English and carrying special articles, especially women page, sports and others.

The temple priest (SthanaCharya) K E Sthala Sai prayed to Lord Rama for give more strength to the management for achieving greater success.

He said in the competitive world, the Hans India was providing special features suited to common man.

Later, at a programme, the staff of Hans India distributed sweets to temple staff and devotees.

Regional Manager- Advertisements T Mallikharjuna Rao, Staff Reporter PV Satyanarayana, Circulation In-charge Prasad, noted people of the town V Srinivas Raju, chief priest of the temple P SeetharamanjaneyaCharyulu and others participated in the programme.