High priority to public health under BRS rule

Mahabubnagar: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy handed over a letter of consent (LoC) for providing financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) for the treatment of an ailing patient, Masum Baba, hailing from Wanaparthy, at the MLA’s camp office on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister informed that the state government was according the highest priority to the healthcare of people. Besides providing highest quality treatment at government hospitals, it was also facilitating specialised treatment for the poor at corporate hospitals under the Aarogyasri health insurance scheme. In order to help the poor, the CMRF aid was being provided liberally to the needy among the poor, he observed.

The minister stressed that apart from installing advanced infrastructure and equipment and filling up vacancies at the government hospitals, the government took up establishing new government medical colleges in each district in the state, clearly shows the commitment of the Telangana government towards the healthcare sector in the state.

After receiving the LoC from the hands of the minsiter, Masum Baba and his relatives thanked him immensely for coming to their rescue and enabling them to get treatment at a corporate hospital in Hyderabad.