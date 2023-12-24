Huzurnagar: Will reclaim all encroached lands, assures Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy

Huzurnagar : In an assertive statement, Minister for Revenue Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy took a firm stand against those involved in encroaching government lands. “We will reclaim all encroached government lands,” he said on Saturday during a review meeting held alongside Irrigation N Uttam Kumar Reddy here. Offcials from housing programme in the constituency were present during the event.

Continuing his stand, Ponguleti stated that even a single yard of encroached land should not be left, and they will be expropriated. He said that reclaimed lands will be given to the deserving and Indiramma Rajyam will be brought. Moreover, he alleged that the BRS government called out tenders hurriedly for construction of houses to poor and left them to air after receiving commissions. He accused the former Chief Minister KCR of weakening all sectors.

Meanwhile, Uttam Kumar expressed his gratitude to the people for the historic verdict in the recent Assembly elections. “The Congress government which came back to power will give houses to the deserving people,” he promised and condemned the neglect of the BRS government for the same.