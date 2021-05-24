IG Nagi Reddy inspects lockdown in erstwhile Khammam

Khammam: Warangal Range Inspector General (IG) Y Nagi Reddy inspected lockdown situation in the erstwhile Khammam district on Sunday.

Along with Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, he inspected the main centers and interacted with police officers in Khammam town. Later speaking to the media, the IG informed that to prevent the spread of Covid, the government was strictly implementing the lockdown.

He appealed to the people to support the police in doing their duty. Loading and unloading works were permitted during night times and police will allow only emergency cases and those, who got e-pass, he informed.

Later, IG Nagi Reddy visited Bhadradri Kothagudem district and observed lockdown situation in Kothagudem along with Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt. He said workers of SCCL and other industries were permitted to work after showing their identity cards during the lockdown.