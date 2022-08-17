‘Intinta Innovator’ programme helps develop advance gadgets

Khammam: The ideas of students, youth and teachers who are part of the 'Intinta Innovator' programme of the Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) are showcasing their ideas to solve day-to-day problems informed the district Collector VP Gautham. As part of Independence Day celebrations at Pared grounds in the town, three stalls of Intinta Innovator attracted a huge crowd.

During the programme District Collector, VP Gautham interacted with the innovators and appreciated their ideas and observed the demonstration.

He said, "TSIC selected innovations that have the potential for commercialisation and will engage with the youngsters who came up with the idea, facilitating access to need-based analysis, mentorship, prototype development through a specific programme. Out of 11 innovators, only three were selected by TSIC.

Selected projects are Starter with a remote controller by Velle Srinivas, Garlic and onion skin removing machine by S Satyanarayana Reddy, Multi-Purpose spreader by B Hanuma informed programme coordinator and District Science Officer B Saidhulu.

Innovator V Srinivas a cable TV technician, speaking to The Hans India, said, "The starter device is very useful to farmers. The number of farmers who died of electrocution while they went for switching on agricultural motors is high. I had an idea of using starter mode to switch on and off agri-motors to prevent deaths from this issue."

He said, "The district Collector appreciated my project and the cost of making is only Rs 900," he informed. Another innovator Selam Satyanaryana Reddy a private electrician who studied ITI and a resident of Ayyavarigudem under Errupaem mandal in the district. He got an idea for a time-saving method in the work of peeling the skin of Onion, Garlic and Ground nut on an industrial scale.

He said, "The machine was made of plastic and works with air pressure. The time-saving machine will help farmers and hotels. The making charge for the device is Rs 50,000. The third Innovator B Hanuma a government teacher at Konijerla said, "The device he invented is a multipurpose spreader. Farmers depend on labours' for cultivation works. The multipurpose spreader enables for three types of usage (spreading fertilisers, seeds and weed removing) and the machine making cost is at Rs 2000."