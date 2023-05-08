IT Minister set to visit Nalgonda on May 15

Nalgonda: IT and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister K T Rama Rao will take part in several programmes in the town on May 15. In 2018 assembly elections, CM KCR said that if Kancharla Bhupal Reddy was elected as the local MLA, he would adopt Nalgonda and change its appearance. So far, he granted Rs 1,164 crore that is funding beautification and development works in the town.

Some of the works worth Rs 123 crore have been recently completed under the aegis of district minister G Jagadish Reddy and MLA Kancharla Bhupal Reddy. They invited KCR to inaugurate them as well as lay foundation for new works taken up at a cost of Rs 590 crore.

During his visit, KTR will study proposals for the sanction of another Rs 102.74 crore towards the works. However, the rural areas in Nalgonda municipal purview such as Kanagal and Tipparthi mandals have been starved of funds. Even in the development works of Nalgonda town, the opposition is levelling corruption charges against officials and the BRS MLA.

As part of the Rs 123.52 crore development programmes to be inaugurated by Minister KTR, an urban park is being opened next to the pond in the outskirts of Cherlapally village. It was developed at a cost of 3.02 crore. Newly widened road, central lighting system, foot path and drainage works will be launched from Marriguda Junction to Clocktower Center at a cost of Rs 118 crore.

KTR will also inaugurate the modernised Subhash Chandra Bose statue junction, Ambedkar statue junction, Rythu Bazar and a building on the government hospital premises.

He will lay foundation stones for the works to be undertaken with Rs 590.01 crore. They include beautification of Panagal tank bund (Rs 139.21 crore), central lighting on the embankment, cycle track, greenery works, NG college building (Rs 30 crore), R&B guest house and circle engineer office (Rs 12.25 crore), Kalabharati building (Rs 90.61 crore), and the second phase of Amrit scheme (Rs 252.94 crore).