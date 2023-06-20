Jagadish Reddy hails KCR for making State green

Tungaturthi ( Suryapet): Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy said that Telangana has created history as the state that has achieved the highest greenery in the country under the Haritha Haram programme launched 9 years ago.

In past nine years, 273.33 crore plants have turned into trees and spreading happiness along with oxygen. As part of the decennial celebrations of State formation, the Minister along with Tungaturthi MLA Gadari Kishore Kumar planted saplings in Addagudur of Tungaturthi constituency in Suryapet district on Monday.

Addressing a meeting organised on the occasion, he said before 2014 there was no one who cared about the plantation programme which was limited to the Forest department. The way KCR led the Telangana Movement, after becoming the CM, he launched the green movement and made the people accustomed to the revival of nature that he believed in. Reconstruction of Telangana means changing the life picture of the people. He hailed KCR as a visionary Chief Minister who is on a mission to restore the destroyed forests and protect all living things.

He said that environmental pollution is the main reason for the decline in human survival and living standards in modern society. He stated that increasing temperatures and diseases can be prevented only by growing trees. The Minister called upon everyone to participate in the Green Telangana programme.