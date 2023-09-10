Jupally followers arrested in Kollapur

Mahbubnagar: The police arrested Congress party leaders and followers of Jupally Krishna Rao on Saturday as the former Minister had given a call to visit and inspect the PRRLI project at Narlapur, which will be inaugurated by CM KCR soon on September 16.

Speaking to media persons, the former Minister said, “the BRS government is hell-bent to suppress the opposition parties. Why is the state government so agitated over the call given to inspect the PRRLI project?”

With such illegal arrests, BRS party wants to bury the facts and try to fool the people, he said.

“It was under my leadership that I convinced the farmers of this region to give land for the PRRLI project.

Now when I wanted to review the development of this project under the auspices of Congress party, the BRS leaders are getting perturbed and using police force to suppress the voices of the people,” said the former minister while slamming against BRS party’s undemocratic and suppressive attitude.

The Kollpaur police since morning conducted preventive arrests of various Congress leaders and put many of them under house arrest and shifted a few others to the police station and later released them.