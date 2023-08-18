Karimnagar: A hair band that ensures safety of women in danger

Karimnagar : Telangana State Innovation Cell launched ‘Intinta Innovator’ programme to bring out the creativity of people from all walks of life like farmers, students, traders, employees and housewives and encourage their innovations.

As part of this, the students of different districts displayed their innovations at the event organised at the parade ground on August 15. An innovator named S Pooja, a third year polytechnic student from Manakondur, Karimnagar district, attracted the attention of people with her invention.

She designed the woman safety hair rubber band. It ensures safety of a women and girls as they feel unsafe these days and afraid to go out for shopping, college and work because of stalkers, suspicious people and unknown people who create trouble for them.

Speaking to The Hans India Pooja explained about her invention. The woman safety hair rubber band should be attached to braided hair. If a woman or girl finds herself in trouble with suspicious people, she just needs to just press the hair rubber band and the police horn will sound immediately making the stalkers run away. If they are not afraid and fail to go and create more trouble, then one has to press the hair rubber band once more and a message to at the nearest She Team office will be sent saying ‘I’m in danger, save me’ in the form of words and the live location will be shared in the message. Based on the message, the She Team police will come to the rescue of the girl/woman in trouble and provide security. This way a woman can protect herself from stalkers or suspicious people.

The ‘woman safety hair rubber band’ has a transmitter and two buttons, Pooja explained.