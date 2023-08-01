Karimnagar: Stage gives equal respect to all regions says MLA Sathish

Karimnagar: MLA Voditala Sathish Kumar attended the general meeting of pastors held in Husnabad town on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that Telangana is the only State which officially organises the Christmas festival like no other State in the country. Telagana gives equal respect to all castes, religions and communities and brotherhood is being promoted in the State.

He said that like Kalyana Lakshmi and Shadi Mubarak schemes, a scheme is being designed for Christians as well, and the government is thinking of extending Rs one lakh assistance to Christians as well and various schemes will be applied to those who have become Christians from SC, ST, BC and OC communities.

The pastors said that just as special permission was given to temples and mosques, they also wanted to give special permission for the construction of churches.

The MLA said that she will take this matter to the notice of CM KCR.