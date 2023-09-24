Karimnagar: Telangana movement activist Junnoju Ravinder no more

Karimnagar : Telangana activist and RTC labour union leader Junnoju Ravinder of Huzurabad town, who was ill for some time and was being treated in hospitals in Hyderabad and Warangal, breathed his last at Warangal MGM Hospital in the early hours of Saturday.

Ravinder had acquired leadership qualities from his student days and was attracted to left-wing sentiments. While studying at Huzurabad Government Junior College he worked closely with the district secretary of the People’s War Group Karimnagar, Masani Ravinder. Both of them were students of this college.

As Junnoju Ravinder was cooperating with the People’s War Group Naxalites at that time apart from the police harassing his family members, Ravinder was arrested several times and subjected to torture. After completing his education, he got a job as a driver in RTC.

He worked as depot secretary, zonal secretary and regional secretary in RTC trade unions. Under the leadership of the state leaders of RTC trade union, Thomas Reddy and Ashwaddhama Reddy he actively worked in many labour movements and worked very hard to solve many problems faced by the workers.

Ravinder also contested as Sarpanch of his hometown, Ippal Narsingapur Gram Panchayat.

While participating in the statehood movement along with RTC labour union representatives TS Singh, Venkataswamy, Velpula Prabhakar, Martha Ravinder he held the responsibility of co-convener of Vidya Vanthula Vedika of Huzurabad Division.

With the formation of the Telangana Joint Action Committee, he worked as a representative of the labour union in Karimnagar district the first Huzurabad JAC. He worked as convener of Karimanarg JAC and continues till now. Junnoju Ravinder’s role in the Telangana movement in Huzurabad region and Karimnagar district is unforgettable.

MLC Padi Koushik Reddy, Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender, Telangana State Fishermen’s Cooperative Federation Chairman Pittala Ravinder, Telangana SC Corporation ex-Chairman Banda Srinivas along with Telangana activists Avunuri Sammayya, Mukkera Raju, Palkala Eshwar Reddy, Velpula Ratnam, Vangala Hanmant Goud, were among those who expressed their condolences.