Just In
KCR appeals Dalit Community not to cast a single vote to Bhatti
Criticises senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for not paying attention to Madhira
Khammam : Chief Minister KCR said that if the Congress party wins, there are a dozen chief ministerial candidates. However, he commented that the party will not get more than twenty seats. Speaking at a public meeting held at Madhira in Khammam, he criticized senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka for not paying attention to Madhira.
“If you vote for him again, he will not do anything,” KCR said. He warned that there will be loss to the constituency. He said that Bhatti comes to the constituency to look around. He said that the Congress party has been using Dalits as a vote bank for years and has not cared about them. He appealed to the Dalit community not to cast a single vote for Mallu Bhatti.
If BRS candidate Kamal Raju wins, he has promised to give Dalit Bandhu to everyone in this constituency. He said that after BRS came to power, Telangana became rice bowl for the country. He said that Telangana is the only state which provides good water to every household. KCR is the creator of Rythubandhu, he said. He said that BRS has a commitment to the people and that if the work is done with sincerity, it will be successful.