Khammam: 10-day ‘Praja Palana’ drive from tomorrow

Khammam: In a recent announcement, State Minister for Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography, District In-charge Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, shared the government’s decisive steps to implement a comprehensive public governance programme as part of the broader strategy to fulfill the six guarantees.

During a preparatory meeting held on Tuesday, Komatireddy discussed plans for the upcoming public governance programme during which Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao and Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy were also present.

Scheduled to run from December 28 to January 6 at the Collectorate Hall, the public governance programme aims to extend welfare schemes to every economically disadvantaged individual, reflecting the government’s commitment to uplift the impoverished. Komatireddy emphasised the responsibility of authorities to promptly address every application from the poor, ensuring positive responses and remedial measures when necessary. He urged a systematic approach, leveraging gram sabhas to address public issues methodically.

Meanwhile, Tummala Nageswara Rao echoed this commitment, asserting that the government, despite financial challenges, remains dedicated to implementing the six guarantees and welfare schemes. He urged officials to gain clarity on public governance. Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy stressed the need for a closer, more accessible governance approach. He proposed holding meetings in every village panchayat and municipality ward from December 28 to January 6, during working days. “These sessions would serve as forums to receive applications and address public concerns,” he said.

Kothagudem District Collector Priyanka Ala outlined the detailed schedule for the public governance meetings, emphasising two shifts from 8 am to 12 pm and 12 pm to 6 pm, ensuring accessibility to a wider population.