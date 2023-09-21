Khammam: 100-day action plan for tribal schools

Khammam: Bhadrachalam ITDA Project Officer Prateek Jain informed of efforts to create a 100-day action plan for the scholastic advancement of the tribal students enrolled in SSC at Ashram Schools. The goal of the action plan was to increase the pupils’ performance on the SSC yearly tests. The instructors and administrators met to chalk out the plan.

Tribal Welfare Department Commissioner directed the teachers to complete the curriculum by January 10. They were asked to lay emphasis on Mathematics,Social Sciences. The teachers from different schools would create a practice book and workbook with 2,000 questions. If they don’t finish the curriculum by January 10, HMs and subject teachers concerned will be acted against. The PO stated that the action plan would be carried out between January 11 and March.

A mobile career counselling lab has been established to help the students plan their future.

Verizon, an MNC, donated the vehicle. From September 14 to September 18, students of Class 9 and above staying in the tribal welfare hostels would be made aware of the future prospects, the PO added.