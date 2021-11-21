Khammam: 28 Gurukulam students test Covid positive

Khammam: Nearly 28 girl students of Telangana State Residential School and College (Gurukul School and College) in Wyra were tested Covid positive.

School Principal M Lakshmi informed that the students, who were studying eighth class, were suffering with Covid symptoms for the last few days. Teachers noticed it and got the tests done on Saturday. After seeing the test results, doctors said that 13 students, who had fever and other symptoms, were infected with coronavirus.

As the news spread in the district, parents were afraid to send their children to the school.

On Sunday, health officers conducted Covid tests to about 440 students in the school premises. Among them, 15 students were tested positive.

Among these 28 infected students, most of them were from eighth class and the remaining are from ninth and tenth class, the Principal said.

She said that they have informed the parents of infected students, who came and took their wards to home.

The total strength of the school and college is 620.

Meanwhile, Health Minister T Harish Rao, who came to know about this, enquired the health officials. He ordered them to take all measures in the school to avoid spreading of coronavirus to other students. The health officers were also directed to sanitise the entire school immediately. The Minister instructed school staff follow Covid norms.