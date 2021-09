Khammam: 28 villages now fully vaccinated

Khammam: Officials have been successful in administrating Covid vaccination in the Khammam district. According to sources, a special vaccination drive has been yielding good results in town and villages for the past few months. The people are coming forward on their own to get the jab.

It is reported that 28 gram panchayats surrounding Khammam are completely vaccinated. According to the officials, the vaccinated villages include Chennuru, Yagnannarayanapuram, Obularaobanjara, Muchavaram, Telagaram, VN Tanda and Kistaiah Banjara in Kallur mandal, Jakkepalli in Kusumanchi mandal and Saidellipuram Allinagaram, Venkatapuram and Nidanapuram in Madhira mandal, Khan Anurag and Mallaram in Mudigonda mandal, Kothakaralagudem and Chowdavaram in Penuballi mandal, Ramakrishnapuram in Kamepalli mandal, Ambedkarnagar in Tallada mandal, Eluvarigudem, Timmakkapet, Thallacheruvu and Jogalapadu in Tirumallayapalem mandal.