Khammam: Ankura doctors conduct rare operation on newborn baby
Khammam: Ankura Hospital conducted a rare surgery on a newborn baby who was suffering from swelling here on Wednesday.
Telling about the case, Ankura Hospital doctors Rajesh Challagulla, Varun and Rohith Kiran said that a couple from Huzurnagar welcomed a baby in the hospital.
The baby was born with swelling in the perineum which was causing pain. Because of the swelling in the perineum baby suffered pain anus and skin coulour had changed to red.
The doctors conducted the rare surgery for removing the swelling in perineum with magnification operation. Now the baby is safe and sound, and the operation was success, they informed. They said it was a very rare case and they conducted the operation successfully.
