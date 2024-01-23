Live
Khammam: Attack on Rahul’s yatra sparks stir
Khammam: District Congress Committee on Monday held a protest against an alleged attack on Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam.
The protest was led by the District Congress president P Durga Prasad, city Congress president Mohammed Javeed. Former MP V Hanumantha Rao, MLC P Nageswara Rao and a number of Congress leaders participated in the event, carrying placards and candles and raising songs.
The leaders alleged the BJP was perturbed the success of and public response to Rahul Gandhi’s Nyay Yatra. They asserted the Congress party would come to power in the centre in Lok Sabha polls.
