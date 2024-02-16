Khammam: BC leaders hail Vaddiraju Ravichandra nomination from BRS

Khammam : It was a moment of pride for BC leaders of BRS when Community leader Vaddiraju Ravichandra, who was re-nominated by the party for Rajya Sabha election, filed his nomination for the as the party candidate on Thursday.

A leader of Kapu S Veerabhadramhas lauded Vaddiraju’sservices for the party. “The BRS chief KCR gave importance and selected him. This is social justice,” he said. Another leader, AAdhinarayana said that selecting Kapu leaders for key posts was important. Welcoming KCR’s decision to re-nominate Vaddiraju, he said that even though the BRS was an Opposition at present, the presence of BC leaders would be beneficial in garnering votes for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

Meanwhile, party senior leader R Krishanalauded the BRS fornominating the BC leader. “The party will get more votes by selecting a BC candidate for this post and honouring the BC people,” he said, after thanking party chief KCR for the same.

Vaddiraju’s political journey began after the businessman turned politician joined the Congress party in 2018 and contested for Warangal East Assembly seat. During this, he was defeated by BRS candidate. Later, he joined the BRS party who recognised his services and appointed him as Rajya Sabha member in 2022. He was nominated for this post for two years after MP Sabha Banda Prakash was elected as MLC that year.