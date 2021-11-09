Khammam: BJP Kisan Morcha stages protest for paddy procurement centre

Khammam: BJP District party Cheif Galla Satyanarayana came down heavily on the TRS government here on Monday. He participated in a Rythu Nirasana Deeksha programme here at dharna chowk led by the Kisan Morcha district wing.

Speaking in the programme, he condemned the decisions made by the government on paddy crops. He demanded to the government set up a paddy procurement centre in all the revenue divisions under the Indhira Kranti Padakam (IKP). He said, the State government to give a supporting price to the paddy crop.

Galla appealed to the government immediately to lift all the limits on the paddy crop cultivation in the State. He stated to the government the BJP party extended support to all the farmers and until they solve the farmers' issues. All the leaders showed placards during the programme and raised anti-government slogans. BJP district in-charge Kadakanchi Ramesh, Co- in charge Vidhya Sagar, Devaki Vasudeva Rao, Uppala Saradha, Corporation Dongala Satyanarayana, Kisan Morcha District President Chava Kiran, Yella Goud, Sitharamaiah, Srinivas Rao, Chandra Mouli, Shyam Rathode, Rudra Pradeep and other leaders participated in the protest programme.