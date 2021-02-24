Khammam: Candidates to face tough fight in Graduate constituency election

Khammam: A tough fight is going to be witnessed in the Nalgonda-Khammam-Warangal Graduate constituency election to be held on March 14.

As per the pulse of Graduate voters of the constituency, MLC candidates Palla Rajeshwar Reddy of the TRS; G Rani Rudrama Reddy of Yuva Telangana Party; Prof Kodandaram of TJS; Gujjula Premender Reddy of BJP; S Ramulu Naik of Congress; and Cheruku Sudhakar of Telangana Inti Party has to face a hard battle to win the seat.

Rani Rudrama Reddy, Prof Kodandaram, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and Cheruku Sudhakar have started election campaign earlier than others, while Ramulu Naik and Premender Reddy were taking up whirlpool tours in the constituency limits and challenging other contestants.

Opposition parties' nominees, besides their personnel and party network, were trying to turn the anguish of the Graduates against the State government towards them, TRS nominee and sitting MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy was relying on Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's welfare schemes and his political steps in cornering other party candidates. The TRS leaders are confident that the anti-government votes of Graduates will distribute among the Opposition candidates and that will help their party candidate Palla Rajeshwar Reddy in retaining the seat with bumper majority.