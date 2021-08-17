Khammam: Civic chief Anurag Jayanthi inspects 'Dry Day' programme

Khammam: Everyone should follow 'dry day' programme within the corporation limits to prevent seasonal diseases, stated Municipal Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi. On Tuesday, he inspected various divisions in the Municipality and observed Tuesday's dry day programme.

He conducted door-to-door visit programme, interacted with the people and told them that everyone should clean both in and outside of their house. He observed stagnated water in water coolers and tyres in the houses.

Informing that seasonal diseases would spread from mosquitoes, which will bread over stagnated water, Anurag asked them to remove water in their house premises to prevent mosquitoes. He also explained the importance of dry day programme to the people.

The civic chief asked the health staff to take blood samples of the people, who were suffering from fever.