Khammam: Collector inspects election counting centre

Khammam: District Election Officer and Collector VP Gautham urged officials to swiftly complete arrangements for upcoming Lok Sabha elections. During a visit to Sri Chaitanya Engineering College in Ponnekal on Friday, Gautham, accompanied by Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt, conducted an inspection of the counting, strong room, and reception centre arrangements.

Instructions were issued to officials regarding the organisation of strong rooms and counting rooms for the seven segments within the Khammam Parliament Constituency. Special attention was paid to the newly designated second floor for strong rooms, with emphasis on ensuring no windows within these secure areas.

In consideration of the upcoming summer season, contingency plans were directed to address potential electricity-related issues, with a recommendation to reuse fencing materials from previous Assembly elections.

Highlighting specific logistical details, Gautham outlined plans for setting up rooms dedicated to the 7 assembly segments and postal ballots.

Moreover, MPDOs (Mandal Parishad Development Officers) were tasked with overseeing election-related arrangements in their respective areas, with a focus on centralised reception centre coordination and route management.

Further instructions included the setup of rainproof tents and the implementation of colour-coded identification for staff handling EVMs. The review meeting saw the participation of several officials including Khammam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, Additional Collector D Madhusudan Naik, Training Assistant Collectors Mayank Singh and Yuvraj, Training IPS P Maunika, and others.