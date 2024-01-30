Khammam: Cong to gain control of DCCB & DCMS

Khammam: Agriculture and Cooperation Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao’s home district, Khammam, the Congress party is going to get the posts of chairmen of DCCB and DCMS.

Complaints were received against BRS leader Rayala Seshagiri Rao as he defaulted on car loan dues and an investigation was conducted against him. He lost the posts of Director and Chairman of Tallada Mandal Gangadevipadu Society as well as the post of Chairman of DCMS. Kothwala Srinivasa Rao, who was the Vice Chairman of DCMS, was made the in-charge. Kothwala, who was previously in BRS, joined the Congress before the assembly elections. Now, the stage is all set for his election as the full-time Chairman of DCMS.

In the case of DCCB Chairman Kurakula Nagabhushiah, who is a follower of former minister Puvvada Ajaykumar in BRS, In V Venkatayapalem Society in Raghunathapalem mandal, 11 out of 13 directors voted in favor of no-confidence motion against him. However, Kurakula move the High Court and got the declaration of result stayed till January 30. He may eventually have to step down. He will be succeeded by Dondapati Venkateswara Rao, the vice-chairman, who will be temporarily given the responsibilities.

The entire exercise is being closely monitored by Tummala who is keen that both the bodies come under the sway of the Congress party.