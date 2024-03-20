Khammam: DC VP Gautham directs installation of CCTV cameras in polling stations

Khammam: District Collector VP Gautham has stressed on the importance of installing CCTV cameras inside every polling station, along with cameras outside as per police recommendations. This directive was given during a review meeting held on Tuesday with officials involved in Lok Sabha election preparations, including AROs, DSPs, ACPs, and nodal officers.

Gautham stressed the critical nature of election duties, highlighting the need for error-free operations. As part of the meeting, AROs and police officers were instructed to conduct assessments of all polling stations under their jurisdiction, focusing on essential facilities and security measures.

The Collector urged the completion of counting centre arrangements before the arrival of election observers. Additional sectors were established to accommodate a maximum of 12 polling stations per sector, adhering to Election Commission guidelines. Meanwhile, Commissioner of Police Sunil Dutt spoke about the strict measures to curb illegal cash and liquor distribution during the election period. The district’s deployment included 12 FSTs, 15 SSTs, two integrated inter-state check posts, 10 inter-state check posts, and eight inter-district check posts. CP Sunil Dutt urged police officers to maintain a polite demeanour while performing election duties.

The meeting was attended by Additional Collectors B Sathyaprasad and D Madhusudan Naik, Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi, and other officials.