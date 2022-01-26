Khammam: Depressed unemployed youth commits suicide

Khammam: Depressed over not getting a job, an unemployed youth committed suicide here in Khammam on Tuesday.

According to sources, the youth was identified Muthyala Sagar (25) who hailed from Bayyaram village under Mahbubabad district. He had completed degree and was trying for jobs for many years. He was reportedly very depressed for not getting a job and also for the government was not releasing the notifications for recruitment. His body was found on the railway track in Khammam.

Before committing suicide, the deceased wrote a message on his phone stating that, "No Notifications were issued by the government. Getting mad over waiting for the job notifications for the last few years. The death is caused due to Chief Minister KCR".

According to villagers, Sagar had completed his studies at Kakatiya University. He was very active in studies. For the last few days he was very depressed for not getting a job. Due to depression he took the extreme step, they added. The railway police rushed the spot and recovered the body and registered a case and informed the deceased's parents about the incident. After the autopsy the body was handed over to his parents.