Khammam district is fast developing: Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar

Khammam: The State government, aimed at farmers' welfare, has spent crores of rupees, stated Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He hoisted the national flag at Parade Grounds here on Sunday on 75th Independence Day. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister stated that the government has continued its welfare schemes across the State even during Covid pandemic. He explained that the government had spent nearly Rs 29 crore for the construction of 129 Rythu Vedikas under 129 clusters in the district; as many as 33,575 farmers in the district were eligible for waiver of crop loan below Rs 50,000; and training was given to farmers for the development of agriculture in the district in 1,254 training centres.

'The face of the villages and towns have changed with the 10-day programme of Palle and Pattana Pragathi. All the district departments working in coordination made Haritha Haram programme a big success. All the departments have reached their targets.'

The Minister said that the government's concept of providing drinking water to every household in the district became success with Mission Bhagiratha. Nearly Rs 1,308 crore were spent for purifying water in 959 villages, he added.

Construction of Bhakta Ramdasu project was already completed and that of Sita Rama project is going on a brisk pace. Once this project also completed, Khammam district will become green, he added.

Minister Ajay appreciated doctors, medical staff and health officials, who provided great services during Covid pandemic. The government setup 1000 bedded hospital to treat corona patients and established oxygen plants. The government has been successful in preventing corona cases, he noted.

He said that nearly Rs 277 crore were distributed to 30,721 beneficiaries under Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi schemes in the district so far.

Minister Ajay informed that the district is developing fast in all aspects. He conveyed special thanks to all the department officials and staff for extending good support for the development of the district.

Later during the programme, Minister Ajay distributed merit certificates to the employees and various organisations for best service. Cultural programmes presented by students attracted everyone.

District Collector VP Gowtham, Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier, MLA Ramulu Naik, MLC B Lakshmi Narayana, ZP Chairman L Kamal Raj, Mayor P Neeraja, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, DCCB Chairman K Nagabhushanam, people's representatives and others attended the programme.