Khammam: Ensuing civic poll spurs political activity

Khammam: Political parties are gearing up for the upcoming municipal corporation elections in Khammam. The ruling TRS has taken the elections as a prestige issue and has taken up many developmental works in Khammam corporation limits.



Khammam Corporation is spread in 50 divisions having nearly 4.5 lakh population. Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who represents the Khammam assembly constituency, is personally taking interest in developmental activities. He has taken up the responsibility of winning the polls. He is also said to be focussing on strengthening the party cadre in the corporation limits.

Opposition parties Congress, CPM, BJP, CPI and other parties have also started poll activities and are working out strategies to expose the omissions and commissions of the ruling party. They have lined up series of protests and dharna's on various issues.

However, the biggest problem for the opposition parties particularly the Congress and BJP is that they do not have strong leadership at the district level. Though Khammam was once considered to the stronghold of left parties, now there is marked change in the situation and they too are facing leadership crisis.

Ajay Kumar claims that the TRS has an edge over other parties since the government has taken up various developmental activities and had launched several welfare measures.