Khammam: Farmers seek support price for chilli

Khammam: Seeking support price for their produce, chilli farmers staged protest in the market yard here on Monday.

The farmers alleged that the traders who have made a syndicate are not giving good price to their produce. The farmers said that the chilli crop was damaged due to pest affect and caused heavy loss to them this year.

They said nearly 80 per cent crop was damaged this year due the pest affect. Nearly 60,000 bags of chilli are stocked in the market yard and the officers are not taking interest in giving good price to their produce, the farmers said, expressing agony before the media persons.