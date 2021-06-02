Khammam: Farmers told to adopt modern farming technologies

Khammam: Farmers should adopt modern farming techniques and take up alternate crops for profits, suggested Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.



He took part in 'Eruvaka festival' and launched vanakalam agriculture activities at Manchukonda village of Raghunathapalem mandal in the district on Wednesday. He distributed green manure seeds to farmers.

Addressing the farmers, Ajay noted that use of green manure would enhance soil health and reduce dependency on chemical fertilisers. Around 20,370 quintals of jeeluga, 2,200 quintals of janumu and 3,440 quintals of pillipesara seeds were allotted to the district.

'As Raghunathpalem mandal is located close to the district headquarters, farmers should cultivate vegetables. In addition, paddy farmers should focus on cotton cultivation due to the huge demand for cotton in international market,' he said.

The Minister warned that serious action will be taken against those, who sells spurious seeds and directed police and agriculture officials to crack the whip on miscreants, who sells fake seeds to farmers in the district.

District Collector RV Karnan informed that green manure seeds were being supplied at 65 per cent subsidy to farmers. About 21,634 quintals of green manure seeds were available in the district and supplied to farmers through PACS.