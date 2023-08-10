Khammam: Gang selling fake Sony TVs busted

Khammam: Five people, including two juveniles, who were selling counterfeit Sony brand LED smart televisions in Khammam Rural mandal have been nabbed by the task force sleuths and Khammam rural police.

Task Force ACP Shiva Ramaiah and Khammam Rural ACP G Baswa Reddy said that following a tip-off that two persons were selling the fake TVs, the police went to Edulapuram village in the mandal and arrested them there. They admitted to the crime during questioning by the cops. They hail from Islampur Ghasauli village in Shamli area of Uttar Pradesh. They had previously sold bedsheets, gas stoves, and electrical equipment in Hyderabad.

They planned to sell the 32 smart TVs they had purchased in Hyderabad for a profit by sticking false Sony emblems, Sony QR codes, and star ratings on the displays. They rented a home in Edulapuram. They even loaded software in TVs so that when they are turned on, Sony welcome messages would be displayed. They were offering TVs for Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000, claiming them to be procured from Army Canteen Stores Department (CSD).

Saddam, Asif, and Anus Khan, the three defendants, were remanded in judicial custody while the two youngsters were presented to the Juvenile Court. The accused was found to be in possession of Rs 2.9 lakh in cash, 32 43-inch TVs, a car, four motorbikes, pen drives, mobile phones, one Army canteen card, bogus stickers, and logos.