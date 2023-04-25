Khammam: Ganja plant grown in Kothagudem Municipality

Kothagudem: With the State police on their toes to curb ganja menace in Telangana, a ganja (cannabis) plant was seen at Kothagudem Municipality. The three-feet plant was growing in a garden developed by the Kothagudem Municipality.



It is learnt that the ganja plant was found in the roadside garden developed by the municipality as part of beautification by the side of Prakasam Stadium near the One-Town Police Station. A local who spotted and identified the plant informed the police.

Following this, head constable Ghani reached the spot, uprooted the plant and took it to the police station for further action.

This incident has resulted in a stir in the town and has exposed the municipality's negligence in maintaining the garden. The police and the public in the town are puzzled how the plant grew in a public place without being noticed for so long.